JAMES LILEKS’ WEDNESDAY REVIEW OF MODERN THOUGHT:

We should be done with the CEO murderer soon enough, until the trial. The fans will sift out the good things and valorize his acts and thoughts. A charismatic photo will be turned into a Che shirt. People on Twitter will be Very Angry about the American health care system for a while until they are Very Angry about something else. The people in the middle of the discourse will not that at least we’re starting to have a conversation about the health care system, insurance, and all that.

Two points:

There is no placating the people who want the current system – for that matter, all the current systems to end and be replaced with Cornucopianism, a political philosophy I just made up. It means everyone gets everything in unstinting amounts as they need, because that is fair, and the only reason it’s not happening is greed and hatred.

This is not the time to have that discussion at all. There is only one “discussion” that should follow a politically motivated murder, and that is the evil of politically motivated murder.

Beware of any complaint that can be solved by Cornucopianism. When someone puts forth a complaint that strums the Aeolian Harp of general resentment about All the Things, look for Cornucopianism as the implied solution. If you see it, point it out, and laugh at it. Then find some adults with whom to talk.