CRISES BY DESIGN: NYT: The Biden “Immigration Boom” Is the Biggest In This Country’s Almost 250-Year History; 60% of Recent “Newcomers” Entered Illegally.

Thanks Democrats!

It’s not just the story here that’s relevant — it’s who’s reporting it.

The NYT is basically providing what Obama used to call a “permission structure” for Democrats to abandon their quasi-religious open borders fanaticism and moderate on the issue.

And they’re only doing that because the issue is destroying the Democrat Cult. This is an intervention, telling the cultists to back off before the entire cult collapses.