WELL, GOOD: Data Show There’s No ‘Epidemic Of Violence’ Against Trans People. “Looking at each of 29 such reported cases in 2024, the three most common categories are domestic violence (6), altercations (6), and accidents (4). Of all cases, four did not have sufficient information reported by authorities to make a determination on what kind of violence occurred. The deaths also included a suicide, the highly publicized death of Dagny (Nex) Benedict, a victim of a mass shooting, and a random act of violence.”

Whatever you do, don’t upset progressives with statistics and facts.