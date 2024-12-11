December 12, 2024

CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY BY SEXUALIZING A COLD-BLOODED MURDERER:

From the replies: “If they are comfortable sharing this kind of thing in public, what the hell kind of nefarious shit goes on behind closed doors.”

You probably don’t want to know.

From Mussolini to Che to Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, there’s nothing new about leftists getting turned on by murderers — they just didn’t use to call themselves conservatives.

Posted at 10:41 am by Stephen Green