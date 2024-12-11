CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY BY SEXUALIZING A COLD-BLOODED MURDERER:

A couple of days ago, JV Last made clear that he views immigrants as nothing but votes for Democrats and if they don't vote for Democrats than fuck them. Now, we have Tim Miller making jokes about the attractiveness of cold-blooded murderers. The moral preening Bulwarkers are… https://t.co/DixHBBL94G — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 11, 2024

From the replies: “If they are comfortable sharing this kind of thing in public, what the hell kind of nefarious shit goes on behind closed doors.”

You probably don’t want to know.

From Mussolini to Che to Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, there’s nothing new about leftists getting turned on by murderers — they just didn’t use to call themselves conservatives.