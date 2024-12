BROUGHT TO YOU BE THE SAME PEOPLE WHO WON’T STOP YAMMERING ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY:

This is bad: after just two months into fiscal 2025, the US has already raked in a $624BN budget deficit. This is the worst start to a year on record pic.twitter.com/Oeta4diK5Q — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 11, 2024

Something that can’t go on forever will stop.