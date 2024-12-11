Of course, if any MAGA professors or journalists were online publicly defending the killing of perceived political enemies, there would be thousands of wringing hands lamenting the menacing rhetoric of conservatism. And rightly so.

It should not be lost on us that there is a clear ideological continuum between people who rationalize the shooting of a CEO and those who rationalize the murder and rape of Jews by Palestinian terrorists and those who rationalize the burning down of cities for social justice.

If you’re convinced your opponents are abetting some (imaginary) “genocide,” you have a moral duty to stop them. And much of the left-wing violence we’ve seen is predicated on the idea that the enemy is irredeemably nefarious.

On his Goodreads page, Mangione quotes left-wing terrorist Ted Kaczynski (though his reading list is mostly mainstream left-leaning technocratic authors). The Unabomber’s unhinged demonization of modernity and capitalism was a fringe position in the ’90s. Now the unhinged demonization of healthcare insurance, the pharmaceutical industry, and Big Oil (all industries, despite their inadequacies, that make lives better for everyone) is the norm. A generation of college students have been indoctrinated into believing the profit motive is killing people when the opposite is true.

One expects Mangione’s writing will be largely indistinguishable from what a person hears from elected progressives and pundits. Yet few will ponder why a seemingly rational Ivy League-educated engineer decided to become a hit man.