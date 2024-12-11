MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING NANCY MACE OVER TRANSGENDER STANCE:

Capitol Police arrested a man Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting Representative Nancy Mace (R., S.C.) over her steadfast opposition to men using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois was arrested for the alleged incident and is now facing a charge of assaulting a government official. McIntyre’s alleged assault took place at the Rayburn House office building around 6:oo p.m.

“I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him,” Mace said on X.

“All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe,” she added.

“Your threats will not stop my fight for women!”

Before the alleged assault, Mace repeatedly warned about the violent threats she had received from activists over her opposition to allowing males to use women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill. She has accused her political opponents of unsuccessfully attempting to bully her into silence because of her advocacy.