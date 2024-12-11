In the city’s doo-doo discovery efforts, 2,662 streets were surveyed. A whopping 30% had animal or human feces on them; the last time the survey was carried out, between January and June 2023, the crap counter clocked in at 18.5%. The names of the streets that were surveyed were not released.

As John Sexton adds at Hot Air: Code Brown: San Francisco’s Poop Problem is Back.

The report shows that the poop isn’t evenly distributed. The worst streets happen to be in SoMa and the Tenderloin, areas associated with rampant homelessness. But whether it’s people or their dogs leaving the mess, local businesses say the result is revolting.

“It cooks into the cement,” said a barista at the Buoy, a cafe near Market and Gough. “The smell is so strong. You can’t see anything and it still smells so bad.”

San Francisco has spent millions installing a dozen or so public toilets in the past couple years and back in 2019 it was spending $72 million a year on street cleaning, but the situation seems to be getting worse. Maybe it’s time to resurrect the poop patrol, San Francisco’s unique version of first responders.