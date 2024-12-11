NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:
Capitol Police has arrested 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois after the alleged assault of Rep. @NancyMace on Tuesday.
McIntyre is facing a charge for Assaulting a Government Official according to Capitol Police.
The incident happened shortly before 6 pm in Rayburn. https://t.co/UqvCViMXK9
X seems to be the only place where a hate-motivated assault on a serving congresswoman is getting much attention.