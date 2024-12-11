NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

Capitol Police has arrested 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois after the alleged assault of Rep. @NancyMace on Tuesday.

McIntyre is facing a charge for Assaulting a Government Official according to Capitol Police.

The incident happened shortly before 6 pm in Rayburn. https://t.co/UqvCViMXK9

— Beatrice Peterson (@MissBeaE on all platforms) (@MissBeaE) December 11, 2024