DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Safeway to close struggling S.F. location over concerns about customer safety, theft. “Safeway announced on Tuesday that it would close its Webster Street supermarket on Feb. 7, a blow to San Francisco’s Fillmore and Japantown neighborhoods that have pushed to convince the grocery chain to keep the struggling store open.”

I used to shop at that Safeway 30 years ago and it wasn’t exactly new then.