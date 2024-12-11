FORCE-FED THE RED PILL:

[Bari Weiss]

What was their argument?

[Marc Andreessen]

Why would- Well, it’s more, so this gets into this whole, all these debates around AI safety, AI policy. So there’s sort of several dimensions on it, and I’ll do my best to Steel Man it. So one is just to the extent that this stuff is relevant to the military, which it is, if you draw an analogy between AI and autonomous weapons being the new thing that’s going to determine who wins and loses wars, then you draw an analogy to the, in the Cold War, that was nuclear energy, that was nuclear power, and that was the atomic bomb.

And the federal government, the Steel Man would be the federal government didn’t let startups go out and build atomic bombs, right? You had the Manhattan Project and everything was classified, and at least according to them, they classified down to the level of actual mathematics, and they tightly controlled everything and that, and look, that determined a lot of the shape of the world, right? And so there’s that, and then look, there’s the other, that’s part one, and then look, I think part two is there’s the social control aspect to it, which is where the censorship stuff comes right back, which is the exact same dynamic we’ve had with social media censorship and how it’s basically been weaponized and how the government became entwined with social media censorship, which was one of the real scandals of the last decade, and a real problem, like a real constitutional problem, like that is happening at like hyperspeed and AI. And these are the same people who have been using social media censorship against their political enemies.

These are the same people who have been doing debanking against their political enemies, and they basically, I think they want to use AI the same way.