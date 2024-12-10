BEEGE WELBORN: Has Winken Blinken Actually Met the New Boss?

Over and over again, the cluelessness of the Biden administration has people’s heads shaking, hitting desks, or simply thrown back in disgusted astonishment.

TELL ME HE DIDN’T SAY THAT

Their complete inability to grasp any given situation was on display again yesterday as our diffident and generally incompetent Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wandered out to a podium to mumble a few words on the state of the insurgency that had just conquered Syria.

I don’t know what I was expecting from this misbegotten spore off the old White House mushroom, but it most assuredly wasn’t what came out of this idiot’s mouth.

Oh, but he did.

God bless America. How many days are left…?

What sort of deluded fool tells the world that the United States thinks it’s a wonderful thing to should be celebrated that, however gratifying it is to see a vile, barbarous dictator meet an ignominious end, that having a radical Islamic terrorist group doing the usurping is somehow ‘better’?