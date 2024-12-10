EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (NATO VS NATO, SYRIA VS SYRIA EDITION):

There’s a battle currently raging in Syria that’s receiving less attention — it’s between:

The US backed Kurdish SDF – The Syrian Democratic Forces 🇺🇸

Vs.

The Turkish backed Islamist SNA – The Syrian National Army 🇹🇷

Currently, the SNA holds the upper hand, as they recently… pic.twitter.com/RUqKG0Vyjd

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 10, 2024