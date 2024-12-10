TAYLOR SWIFT ENDS ERAS TOUR WITH RECORD $2B IN TICKET SALES, HANDS OUT $200M BONUSES TO CREW:
Previously, the highest-earning tour was Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which started in 2022 and is ongoing. That has earned just over $1 billion so far. In third place is Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour (2018-2023), which earned $939 million.
Swift’s first stop on the Eras Tour was in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. She closed out the tour in Vancouver, Canada, at the BC Place Stadium on Sunday, telling fans, “We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”
Right before playing her last song, “Karma,” and leaving the stage, the 14-time Grammy Award winner said to the crowd, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”
According to a report from People, Swift gave out $197 million worth of bonuses to her tour crew, which included truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, the merch team, lighting and sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, a band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, makeup, wardrobe, physical therapists, and the video team.
Exit question: The Eras Tour has a huge carbon footprint. What’s a green Taylor Swift fan to do?
Can an environmentally minded fan enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as its long trail of carbon footprints strides into Vancouver this weekend?
The megastar’s Eras Tour has included almost 150 shows on five continents in front of millions of fans — and generated millions of kilograms of fossil-fuel emissions. Swift’s estimated jet emissions alone are equal to that of driving an average gas-powered vehicle more than 2.1 million kilometres — about the same as flying between Vancouver and Halifax 475 times.
Or to put the disparity between the leftist environ-mental and Swift in visual terms: