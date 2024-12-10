TAYLOR SWIFT ENDS ERAS TOUR WITH RECORD $2B IN TICKET SALES, HANDS OUT $200M BONUSES TO CREW:

Previously, the highest-earning tour was Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which started in 2022 and is ongoing. That has earned just over $1 billion so far. In third place is Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour (2018-2023), which earned $939 million.

Swift’s first stop on the Eras Tour was in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. She closed out the tour in Vancouver, Canada, at the BC Place Stadium on Sunday, telling fans, “We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Right before playing her last song, “Karma,” and leaving the stage, the 14-time Grammy Award winner said to the crowd, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

According to a report from People, Swift gave out $197 million worth of bonuses to her tour crew, which included truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, the merch team, lighting and sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, a band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, makeup, wardrobe, physical therapists, and the video team.