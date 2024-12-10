ROGER KIMBALL: Some Modest Proposals for President Trump.
Many powerful figures, some of them former foes, are lining up to visit the president-elect to get on his good side or suggest ideas for him to pursue. The window for getting things done appears to be open, at least for a time. It won’t last long; he has a year, maybe a year and a half, to strike before opposing forces gather to oppose him. He knows he must strike fast and hard while the opportunities are in front of him.
Bearing all of this in mind, below are a few unsolicited suggestions that friends and colleagues, all sympathetic to the new administration, have bandied about in recent weeks in hopes that some of them might be adopted.
To wit:
-
Fire, remove, or ask for the resignations of all Biden political appointees on day 1 of your administration—all of them, without exception. Any holdovers will block or frustrate your initiatives. That happened last time around. Biden’s people are not your friends.
-
Have a plan to take over all of the main departments on day 1, even if some of your cabinet secretaries have not been confirmed by the Senate. That may involve temporary appointments or deputies acting in your name. Your lawyers will know how to accomplish that. Time will run out soon enough.
Read the whole thing. As Glenn wrote last month in the New York Post, “Back in 2017, one of my Democratic friends expressed surprise and relief that the Trump administration wasn’t ready with a congressional wish list right off the bat. He had expected Republicans to have bills lined up like airplanes on a runway, but in fact they had nothing beyond their tax cuts. I expect this time — with both House and Senate more Trump-aligned than before — will be different.”