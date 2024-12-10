HULK SMASH PUNY SUBARU! Man Drove Newly Purchased Car Into Utah Mazda Showroom After Being Denied Refund, Police Say.

A Utah man apparently upset with the car he bought was arrested after police say he drove it through the front doors of the dealership when he was denied a refund.

About 4 p.m. Monday, Sandy police were called to Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne, 10785 S. Auto Mall Drive, where Michael Lee Murray, 35, had purchased a car from the dealership earlier in the day but brought it back several hours later, according to a police booking affidavit.

“Murray returned to request his money back and to return the vehicle that he had bought. However, staff advised Murray that he bought the vehicle ‘as is’ and the vehicle cannot be returned in exchange for his money back. Murray told the manager that since they are not giving his money back he was going to drive his vehicle through the front doors,” the affidavit states.

Murray then walked out of the building, got into his newly purchased vehicle, and true to his word, drove it through the front doors of the building, according to police. Seven employees told officers they had to jump or move out of the way to avoid being hit.