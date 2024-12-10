MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Just Go Ahead and Take the ‘Elect’ out of ‘President-elect Trump’ Already. “‘In conversations that I’m having, they don’t even mention the president. It’s kind of sad,’ a Democrat close to senior lawmakers told Politico. ‘It feels like Trump is president already.'”
