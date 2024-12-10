ABC NEWS SHOULD BE SO LUCKY — OR SMART: Sunny Hostin Days Numbered on The View? “Always take those ‘sources familiar with the situation’ stories with a grain of salt the size of a lakeside cottage, but when one emerges that ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin might be on her way out, you’ve got to look at recent events before dismissing it out of hand.”
