IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? 2 extra years of life: Drinking coffee daily shows benefits for aging.

Researchers from Portugal have uncovered compelling evidence that drinking coffee isn’t just a pleasant ritual, but potentially a powerful tool for maintaining health as we get older. The study, published in Ageing Research Reviews, reveals that moderate coffee drinking could be a simple yet effective way to support healthy aging.

The global population is getting older rapidly. By 2050, people 65 and older are expected to make up 16% of the world’s population, up from 10% in 2022. This demographic shift makes understanding ways to maintain health in later years increasingly critical.

The review analyzed over 50 scientific studies, focusing specifically on how coffee impacts human health and aging. The most striking finding? Regular coffee consumption can add an average of 1.8 years to a person’s healthy life expectancy — and this benefit appears to be equally powerful for both men and women.