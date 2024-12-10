ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Can DOGE Take A Bite Out Of The Administrative State? “With the Elon Musk/Vivek Ramaswamy-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump47 appears to be doing things differently, not least of which because Trump finally understands how various elements of the Deep State set out to attack him and thwart his agenda.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.