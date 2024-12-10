MSNBC HAS REVEALED A SINISTER NEW DIMENSION TO PROGRESSIVE MEDIA BIAS:
And then there is MSNBC’s Joy Reid. On Tuesday, the TV host criticised Trump for “spending his time sitting in his golden palace, Mar-a-Lago, muscling other countries like he’s Tony Soprano with a social media site”. But one of the examples she gave was highly revealing. She cited his demand that Hamas – memo to the MSNBC faithful, that’s not a country – “release all hostages being held in Gaza before his inauguration, or there will be, quote, ‘all hell to pay in the Middle East’”.
That damned Don Soprano, making demands on Hamas! Who does he think he is?
MSNBC host Joy Reid is enraged President Trump has given Hamas a deadline to return the American hostages they kidnapped on 10/7.
We had to see it with our own eyes to believe it. pic.twitter.com/vDeTTyBTne
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 5, 2024
The host is so out of touch with reality, and any coherent moral compass, that she apparently thinks it is legitimate to attack Trump for threatening savages who kidnap, rape, and murder Jews as punishment for being Jewish, and Americans for the crime of being American.
Unexpectedly – considering that we are talking about Al Sharpton’s cable TV network here, after all.