ANNETTE BENING SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD ABOUT HAVING A “TRANS CHILD:”

Let’s look at that confession from Annette again:

“To have a transgender child has made ME so much more interesting”

Being gay or lesbian is just so passe. Too mainstream, too middlebrow. No one applies the stunning and brave label to the gay kid in Drama Class or the gay high school boy who announces he’s going into Fashion Design.

And for “celebrities” whose whole existence revolves around how much they appear in media, the new TrophyTransChild means being celebrated as a stunning, brave and affirming parent.

Last count there are at least 17 celebrities who are out there with TrophyTrans kids. Consider that actual transsexuals, as of 2014, made up about .53% of the population. Gender dysphoria in children was even rarer.

Gender dysphoria—formerly known as “gender identity disorder”—is characterized by a severe and persistent discomfort in one’s biological sex.8 It typically begins in early childhood—ages two to four—though it may grow more severe in adolescence. But in most cases—nearly 70 percent—childhood gender dysphoria resolves.9 Historically, it afflicted tiny sliver of the population (roughly .01 percent) and almost exclusively boys. Before 2012, in fact, there was no scientific literature on girls ages eleven to twenty-one ever having developed gender dysphoria at all. In the last decade that has changed, and dramatically. The Western world has seen a sudden surge of adolescents claiming to have gender dysphoria and self-identifying as “transgender.” For the first time in medical history, natal girls are not only present among those so identify — they constitute the majority

So the spectacle of multiple celebs with trans kids should raise a heck of a lot of eyebrows. And when there is even one gal, Heather Dubrow, with four kids, three of whom identify as “LGBTQ+” … ??!!??

Yeah, sure.

This isn’t just Munchausen-by-proxy, this is children realizing the only way to stand out from their fame-seeking parents and to get their love and approval is to be the NewThing that brings attention.