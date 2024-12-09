WITH HARMEET DHILLON, TRUMP ADDS ANOTHER STELLAR PICK TO HIS ADMINISTRATION: “On Monday evening, Trump announced another stellar pick in attorney Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty and managing partner of the Dhillon Law Group, who he’s tapped to serve as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.”
