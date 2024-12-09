HOW SUSPECTED CEO SHOOTER LUIGI MANGIONE WAS CAUGHT AT ALTOONA MCDONALD’S.

The man detained by police in Pennsylvania in connection with the shock slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified as Luigi Mangione.

Mangione, 26, is an ‘anti-capitalist’ Ivy League graduate*. He was taken into custody after a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, around 100 miles east of Pittsburgh, believed they recognized him as the gunman.

He reportedly had a 3D-printed ghost gun similar to the one used in the Wednesday morning murder, along with a gun silencer, a manifesto, and four fake IDs when he was arrested by cops.