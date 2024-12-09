IF THEY’RE SMART, THE CITY WILL SETTLE BIG AND QUICKLY: Prosecuting Daniel Penny Was An Irreparable Miscarriage Of Justice. New York Owes Him A Massive Payout. “New York owes Penny big time. A lawyer needs to sue the city on his behalf pro bono. And if there is justice left in America, the incoming Trump Administration will immediately investigate and ideally bring charges against the prosecutors who did this to the white knight Daniel Penny.”