KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Are We Ready for Some BLM ‘Winter of Love’ Mostly Peaceful Stuff? “The pathetic BLM posers might want to read the room now. The idiot Obama-era politicians who propped them up all the way through the 2020 rioting have been pushed to the side. We’re not going to be seeing kneeling photo-ops from the Capitol when the Trump 47 crew rolls back into the Beltway in January.”