COLORADO GETS WEIRDER: Colorado Announces Start Date for Psychedelic Business Applications.

According to the NMD, which is part of the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state will begin accepting applications for psychedelic healing centers, cultivations and testing labs on Tuesday, December 31.

The NMD was created by the state legislature after Colorado voters passed a law that decriminalizes certain natural psychedelics and legalizes the clinical and therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms. The same 2023 law that created the NMD also mandated that the new agency craft rules for would-be psilocybin operators by October and be ready for applications by December 31 of this year.

Prospective psychedelic business owners must undergo background checks, and all licensees must be located 1,000 feet from a school or child-care facility and comply with local time, place and manner regulations.