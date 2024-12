IMPRESSIVE:

President Nayib Bukele revealed that El Salvador has discovered up to $3 TRILLION in unmined gold, and he is now moving quickly to repeal the mining ban regulation so that miners can get to work.

"We've also found gallium, tantalum, tin, and many other materials needed for the… pic.twitter.com/i8ddYPPayz

