RACISM, STRAIGHT UP: Black Harris staffers say they were mistreated on the campaign, blame leadership for taking base for granted.

Black Harris staffers are accusing the campaign leadership of mistreatment and “outright racial discrimination” in a damning new article outlining numerous allegations against the now defunct campaign.

The New York Times published a story Sunday titled “How Alarmed Harris Staffers Went Rogue to Reach Black and Latino Voters.” The story details a clandestine operation by some campaign staffers who ignored directives from the top and took matters into their own hands after feeling frustrated by the campaign’s lack of sufficient effort to reach voters of color in Philadelphia.

“Many staff members felt that Philadelphia’s racially diverse neighborhoods were ignored,” the Times story reads, adding that “Black campaign staff members and political operatives said campaign leadership dismissed concerns that Democrats were taking their base for granted.”

As the election drew closer, the frustration with campaign leadership on the issue reached a boiling point, according to more than 30 staffers interviewed by The Times.

…

“Some complained of outright racial discrimination. The campaign’s leadership was made aware of the survey’s results,” the article says.