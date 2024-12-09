December 9, 2024

CORN, POPPED:

You can read Jumaane Williams’ full statement here but this bit stands out from the rest of the nonsense and deflection:

We don’t know everything that passengers saw or felt on that train car, and can’t dismiss any real or realized fears. We do know that neither Blackness nor poverty nor nuisance constitute an imminent threat. Yet this verdict tells people that the system is okay with violence against marginalized people.

But marginalized, mentally ill people that the city has left to wander the streets untreated should be free to commit violence at will.

Got it.

Posted at 5:33 pm by Stephen Green