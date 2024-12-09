CORN, POPPED:

Did a ny city official just admit they neglected their responsibility to neely and the public, and that Penny only had to deal with neely and suffer through a sham prosecution due to a failure of the city? That might end up in the lawsuit… 👀 — Dave (@DaveCrocket0) December 9, 2024

More:

This blatant racial discrimination is precisely why the Trump 47 Justice Department must open a federal probe on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, lead prosecutor Dafna Yoran, and their office. Conspiracy against rights (18 U.S.C. § 241) is a very serious federal civil-rights felony. https://t.co/kgKVia3JGd — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 9, 2024

You can read Jumaane Williams’ full statement here but this bit stands out from the rest of the nonsense and deflection:

We don’t know everything that passengers saw or felt on that train car, and can’t dismiss any real or realized fears. We do know that neither Blackness nor poverty nor nuisance constitute an imminent threat. Yet this verdict tells people that the system is okay with violence against marginalized people.

But marginalized, mentally ill people that the city has left to wander the streets untreated should be free to commit violence at will.

Got it.