NOBODY LIKES A LOSER:

Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/qL6jftoLsu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2024

As far as I can tell, both Bidens avoided looking at Harris and Emhoff even when they turned in their direction.

Besides, Jill only has eyes for Donald.