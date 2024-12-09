COLBY COSH: The apocalypse that never was still haunts generation X.

How often have you heard or read the phrase “the End Times”? On Nov. 25, the evangelizing author Hal Lindsey, author of The Late Great Planet Earth (1970), died at the age of 95. The world’s press took relatively little note of this, even though Planet Earth is sometimes said to have been the single best-selling non-fiction book of the 1970s. But even this surely understates the global cultural influence of Lindsey’s book. For many non-Christians, the variety of “dispensational premillennialism” he propagated just is their idea of Christianity, received secondhand from mass-media evangelists and religious pamphlets.

Funnily enough, Lindsey absolutely could not find a trace of the United States anywhere in the Bible, leading him to conclude that the U.S. was unlikely to participate in the last war, and was therefore certain to enter a precipitous decline in economic and strategic power — probably because of some sneaky Soviet attack.

That’s held up as well as most of his prophecies. Lindsey was vague about timelines, but certainly did not think in 1970 that there would be a year 1990. He was sure that the return of the Jews to Israel would be followed immediately by the demolition of the Dome of the Rock, which is still there in 2024, and the building of the Third Jewish Temple, which still ain’t.

The Late Great Planet Earth had a long series of ludicrous and inevitable sequels as the original prophecies passed their expiration date and had to be subtly revised. But while the Cold War was still in progress, millenarian feelings were inescapable, and Lindsey did as much as anyone to make them so. Our secular teachers were propagandizing us endlessly about the imminent end of the world even as our evangelical friends were living with the same expectation and more than happy to tell you all about it. There is a part of the generation X brain, religious or not, that wakes up in the morning in the year 2024 and subconsciously thinks, “Huh. It’s all still here.”