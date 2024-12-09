WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Ohio bill would require high-demand liquor bottles to be opened when sold.

A bill introduced at the Ohio Statehouse would require high-demand liquor bottles to be opened and resealed at the time they are sold, in an attempt to combat an illegal secondary market.

Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) is a fan of bourbon and seeks out rare bottles. The state liquor agency sends out a notice when a limited supply of these highly sought-after bourbons, whiskies and other spirits such as tequila are made available for purchase at certain stores. DeMora and others wait in line for the chance to get a bottle.

“I’m just trying to look out for all the regular bourbon-lovers like myself,” DeMora said. “When I get notices of the bourbon I want, I stand in line. I’ve been successful twice. I’ve been unsuccessful a dozen times.”

The problem, DeMora said, is that people who he refers to as “flippers” quickly buy up the allocated bourbons and illegally resell them on a secondary market for significantly more than what they paid.