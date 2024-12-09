BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN DOCUMENTARY BE COMING TO IMAX IN FEBRUARY:

After many years of being in development, Led Zeppelin have announced their new documentary, Being Led Zeppelin, is set for release in February, 2025.

The film, directed by Bernard MacMahon, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 but didn’t receive a widespread release, as initially expected. Earlier this year, talk of the documentary was reignited when Sony Classics Pictures acquired the distribution rights for the production.

However, the cut of Becoming Led Zeppelin, which will arrive in cinemas, is slightly different to the version which aired at the Venice Film Festival three years ago.

The film promises to combine interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, as well as historic clips of John Bonham speaking, with concert footage of the band in 1969 at Fillmore West, the Atlanta Pop Festival and the Texas Pop Festival. It focuses on the early years of the band and their rise to becoming the most popular group on the planet rather than chronicling their entire career.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is set to be released in 200 IMAX theatres on February 7th, 2025. Additionally, before its general release, it will premiere in 18 cities on February 5th, 2025, for advanced screenings in select locations.

In a statement, Becoming Led Zeppelin writer and producer Allison McGourty explained why it was such a prolonged project to complete, stating, “We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings.”

McGourty added: “Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in IMAX, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”