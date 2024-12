THEY’LL CONTINUE DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID FOR A WHILE LONGER:

Idk, maybe Democrats should try to win elections instead of cater to neurotic privileged weirdos. https://t.co/83m8xPToqh — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 8, 2024

The Democrats are a party of, by, and for neurotic privileged weirdos, and they hold too many influential positions to be easily shaken loose.