SARAH ANDERSON: Sex, Murder, and Small Town Politics: What’s Going On In Letcher County, Kentucky? “What happened on Sept. 19, 2024, not only shook things up in Letcher County, but it also potentially exposed something much more sinister. That Thursday afternoon, District Judge Kevin Mullins and County Sheriff Shawn Stines had what looked like a normal lunch together at a sports bar in the county seat of Whitesburg before meeting up at the county courthouse a few hours later. While in the judge’s chambers, the two men allegedly had an argument before Stines pulled his gun and shot Mullins several times. The incident was caught on a security camera.”