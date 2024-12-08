THE DEATH CULT: How a Liberal Media and a Delusional Left Will Turn an Assassin into a Hero.

When we’re in the midst of a political cycle, it’s tricky to see the forest for the trees. The tempest is too distracting and disorienting. It’s only years later — with the benefit of hindsight — that we can recognize these historic trends for what they are.

So connect the dots and see for yourself: first, Trump was “literally Hitler.” Then he was a “literally a fascist.” There were assassination attempts and nearly a decade of nonstop lawfare. Finally, Republicans and independents had enough and rejected the left, reelecting President Trump (his 34 felonies notwithstanding).

Americans stopped believing in the sanctity of law because the law was contorted and manipulated into a blunt weapon that was used against political opponents.

And today, after Biden broke his word (yet again) and issued a blanket, unconditional pardon of his nitwit kid, the left stopped believing as well: the law means nothing anymore. The final holdouts have stopped holding out.

So why not kill a healthcare CEO?

If you can’t trust the legal process, all that’s left is mob violence. Which is where we’re at: welcome to post-legal America.

The Democrats have created a Frankenstein’s monster. Right now, they’re cheering the mayhem, violence, and destruction — but eventually, the monster will turn on them, too.