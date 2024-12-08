OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND:

I get that a left-wing government would want to do this, I don't get how police officers would actually enforce it. Nazis give orders, but they have to be carried out. Imagine being a Nazi tool for a pension. https://t.co/MStNKAgj7r — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 8, 2024

We don’t have to go far to imagine it — just remember how the UK’s rozzers acted during 2020:

As James Lileks wrote at time, “I don’t make the laws, sir, I just enforce them with a great deal of enthusiasm.”