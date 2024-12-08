REBELS FIND ASSAD’S LUXURY CAR COLLECTION (Video): “Syrians have stormed Bashar al-Assad’s abandoned presidential palace in Damascus, looting the dictator’s belongings, posing behind his desk and uncovering his large collection of luxury cars:”

The looting of Assad’s palace in Damascus comes after rebel groups launched a lightning offensive last week and quickly took control of the country’s largest cities, ending the Assad family’s decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East.

Until Assad’s government fell, his residence and the presidential palace had been strictly off limits to ordinary citizens.