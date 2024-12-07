Syrian rebels have declared victory over President Bashar al-Assad’s regime after fighters entered Damascus on Saturday night and the president reportedly fled the country.
Two army officials told Reuters that Assad boarded a plane and left to an unknown destination with rebels closing in on the capital.
Opposition fighters claimed to have liberated the prison of Sednaya, a large military jail on the outskirts of Damascus where the Syrian government detained thousands.
They reported no sign of Assad’s army.
Intense sounds of shooting were heard in the centre of the Damascus, residents reported.
The rebels said on Saturday night that they had gained full control over the key city of Homs after only a day of fighting, leaving Assad’s 24-year rule dangling by a thread.
AP adds: Syrian government appears to have fallen in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family.
The Syrian government appeared to have fallen early Sunday in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family after a lightning rebel offensive.
The head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said President Bashar Assad had left the country for an undisclosed location, fleeing ahead of insurgents who said they had entered Damascus after a stunning advance across the country.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.
“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said in a video statement. He said he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.
He did not address reports that Assad had left the country.
Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told The Associated Press that Assad took a flight Sunday from Damascus.
State television in Iran, Assad’s main backer in the years of war in Syria, reported that Assad had left the capital. It cited Qatar’s Al Jazeera news network for the information and did not elaborate.
