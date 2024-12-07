ED MORRISSEY: NYT: Iran Bugging Out of Syria.

According to the NYT, the Iranians are sending some of its people out by land routes, a very risky maneuver in a time of civil war. That suggests that the air assets are no longer reliable for Tehran or Moscow, which means it’s even more risky for Assad to rely on air travel — especially if his military revolts, which seems likely now. If Assad doesn’t get out soon, he’s going to end up like Moammar Qaddafi, which makes me wonder whether he’s still there at all. If he is, perhaps Assad wants to go down fighting rather than take up his ophthalmological career again in Tehran or Moscow.