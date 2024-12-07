MARK JUDGE: Conservatives Can Curate Art for Themselves.

Does Philip Kennicott know what year it is? The Washington Post arts critic just published an essay that seems to have arrived in a time portal from 1986.

“In Grim Times, Art Finds a Way” is a pious, flowery, and tiresome essay about how “the arts community” can respond to the darkness of the second Trump era. Yes, it’s tempting to roast the quivering imbecility of the piece, but besides its despondent tone the piece is striking for its anachronistic quality. Art, just like the media, is nowhere what it was several decades ago. Protest and political art are not just irrelevant, they’re scorned. These types of “art” are even, as is argued in the new issue of Harper’s magazine, bad for art itself.

Why do I ask if Philip Kennicott knows what year it is? Because in leading the charge to inspire artists to annoy Trump, he recalls Andres Serrano. Yes, Mr. “Piss Christ” himself.

In 1987 the infamous “artist” Serrano submerged a crucifix into a jar of his own urine and photographed it. It was blasphemous, idiotic, and controversial at the time. It still is the first two. Serrano apparently is still around and Kennicott is ready for him: Serrano has “created an installation of Trump images, collectibles, artifacts, all manner of ‘Trumpiana’ in a New York project he called “The Game: All Things Trump.”