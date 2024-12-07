NEW YORK TIMES: Kamala’s Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers Over Leaks:

After Ms. Harris’s loss, Black campaign employees set up a call to talk about career opportunities with Angela Rye, a Democratic political strategist and podcast host. The discussion quickly shifted as they shared their anger at how the campaign had treated them, and how underfunded and haphazard their field operations had been in several battleground states, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Times.

An internal survey commissioned by the Harris campaign also found that Black staff members were frustrated with campaign leaders and felt that their ideas were ignored at a rate far higher than their peers’. Some complained of outright racial discrimination. The campaign’s leadership was made aware of the survey’s results.

Few of those frustrations have been leaked to the public.

In an all-staff call after the election, Quentin Fulks, the principal deputy campaign manager, told staff members that talking to the press would ruin their career prospects, four people on the call said.