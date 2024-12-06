DANIEL PENNY IS MY HERO, HE SHOULD BE YOURS TOO: Sometimes I just have to sound off: I was hoping that once closing statements were over every single juror would laugh in the prosecutor’s face and insist on taking Daniel Penny out for a beer. But I’ll take the deadlock over the manslaughter charge as a partial win. Next comes the criminally negligent homicide charge. I’m saying a prayer that the jurors will be deadlocked on that one too.

I feel like this is America on trial. We’re the country that is supposed to honor individuals like Penny who take action in an emergency. Please God, give us a million more like him.