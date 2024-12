MEH. THE S-400 ISN’T ALL THAT:

BREAKING: Russia starts evacuating its S-400 air defense systems to its naval port in Tartus, fearing they could get captured by advancing Syrian rebels. pic.twitter.com/tHgppjZHyk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 6, 2024

It’s looking more and more like the endgame for the Assad regime. I’m not exactly sad to see Putin humiliated but whether Assad’s downfall (if it happens) ends up making things better or worse in the region, I’d wager on worse.