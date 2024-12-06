UNEXPECTEDLY: Tim Walz reveals why he’s stunned Kamala Harris lost the election in his first interview.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz opened up for the first time where he shared that he was surprised by Kamala Harris‘ devastating loss in the 2024 president.
The vice president’s running mate sat down for one-on-one interviews with two local Minneapolis TV stations where he spoke about the failed White House bid and what comes next.
Walz said leading up to the election, he felt that Democrats were headed toward a victory before the loss to President-elect Donald Trump, who ended up sweeping all seven battleground states.
‘It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, at the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way,’ Walz said.
‘It obviously wasn’t at the end of time, so yeah I was a little surprised,’ he went on.
‘I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that,’ he told KSTP 5 Eyewitness News.
Yes, it’s that positive message of calling your opponent Hitler…
Yesterday, V.P. Harris compared President Trump to Hitler, “Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.”
The V.P.’s comment comparing Trump to Hitler indicates she doesn’t care about minimizing the horrors of the Holocaust or she is an imbecile incapable of understanding.
Her comments were based on a story in the leftist magazine The Atlantic reporting that Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, called Trump a “fascist” and recalled his admiration for Nazi generals. Kelly also raised concerns about Trump’s recent threats to use the military against “the enemy from within.”
…And not considering that after 80 years, voters can see through that perennial smear, particularly after the former president didn’t do any Hitler-y sort of stuff in his first term.