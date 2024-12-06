UNEXPECTEDLY: Tim Walz reveals why he’s stunned Kamala Harris lost the election in his first interview.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz opened up for the first time where he shared that he was surprised by Kamala Harris‘ devastating loss in the 2024 president.

The vice president’s running mate sat down for one-on-one interviews with two local Minneapolis TV stations where he spoke about the failed White House bid and what comes next.

Walz said leading up to the election, he felt that Democrats were headed toward a victory before the loss to President-elect Donald Trump, who ended up sweeping all seven battleground states.

‘It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, at the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way,’ Walz said.

‘It obviously wasn’t at the end of time, so yeah I was a little surprised,’ he went on.

‘I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that,’ he told KSTP 5 Eyewitness News.