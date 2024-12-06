BEATS THE HELL OUT OF MMT: El Salvador’s president is triumphant after his bet on bitcoin comes true. “The adoption of bitcoin — which has been legal tender in the Central American nation since 2021 — never quite matched the president’s enthusiasm, but the value of the government’s reported investment now stands at more than $600 million.”
