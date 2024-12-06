PAUL KRUGMAN RETIRES AS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST:

Paul is an important figure in the recent history of Times Opinion. Time and again, he took on the big fights, grappled with policy deeply and seriously, held the powerful to account and spoke hard truths — sometimes as a lonely voice arguing unfashionable positions.

We’ll always have the memories of that deep and serious policy grappling:

● Paul Krugman Plays The Fool: ‘White Rural Rage’ Is ‘Single Greatest Threat Facing American Democracy.’

—Red State, February 27th.

● Paul Krugman Predicted a ‘Biden Boom’ That Never Came.

—Matt Margolis, PJ Media.com, June 21st, 2022.

● Paul Krugman’s 10-Year History of Being Wrong About Bitcoin.

—Reason.com, June 10, 2021.

● Krugman: “Crazy” To Re-Open Economy In A Few Weeks.

—Real Clear Politics, April 13th, 2020.

(Texas began to reopen on April 17th, Georgia began to reopen on April 20th, Florida began to reopen on April 29th. Healthcare officials gave their blessings to the summer riot season in early June.)

● Paul Krugman: Market signaling a ‘permanent recession.’

—The Week, March 9th, 2020.

● “If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”

—Krugman in the New York Times, November 9th, 2016.

● Krugman: Nixon’s The One! Now More Than Ever!

—Nick Gillespie, Reason, September 3rd, 2009.

● “The growth of the Internet will slow drastically, as the flaw in ‘Metcalfe’s law’–which states that the number of potential connections in a network is proportional to the square of the number of participants–becomes apparent: most people have nothing to say to each other! By 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.”

—Krugman, Red Herring magazine, June 10th, 1998.