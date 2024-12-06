MOCK CIVILITY IS THE FIRST REFUGE OF A SCOUNDREL:

I'm always amused that "civility" defenders like @BillKristol spend their whole lives planting anonymous smears against opponents, and then say it's uncivil for Trump to insult an opponent out loud, in the light of day.

Both are uncivil. Only one is *cowardly*, though.

— Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) December 5, 2024