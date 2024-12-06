December 6, 2024

HMM: Warning: Trump Needs to Reboot His PR Strategy ASAP.

Hegseth is in a different category. He’s a fresh face, unmarred by GOP infighting or personality conflicts. And on top of it, he’s a Fox News star: Other than Trump himself, Hegseth has more TV experience than anyone else in the President-elect’s cabinet.

And so far, he’s done only one major interview: His appearance yesterday on “The Megyn Kelly” show.

It was a good interview. Hegseth is naturally likable.

Which beckons the obvious question, why the hell isn’t he doing more of these?!

Good question. He should be out there more.

Posted at 11:13 am by Stephen Green