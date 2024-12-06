HMM: Warning: Trump Needs to Reboot His PR Strategy ASAP.

Hegseth is in a different category. He’s a fresh face, unmarred by GOP infighting or personality conflicts. And on top of it, he’s a Fox News star: Other than Trump himself, Hegseth has more TV experience than anyone else in the President-elect’s cabinet.

And so far, he’s done only one major interview: His appearance yesterday on “The Megyn Kelly” show.

It was a good interview. Hegseth is naturally likable.

Which beckons the obvious question, why the hell isn’t he doing more of these?!